Penelope Cruz recalls brain aneurysm scare, says, 'I thought I was about to die'

Actor Penélope Cruz has opened up about experiencing multiple health scares, including being warned that she might have a brain aneurysm, a diagnosis that later turned out to be a false alarm.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cruz said the experience has made her even more committed to looking after her health.

"I have had many scares like that. Fortunately, I'm fine; it was a false alarm, but I worry about staying healthy, taking care of myself," she said, according to E! News.

The Oscar-winning actor said she follows a healthy lifestyle and avoids habits that could affect her well-being.

"I don't drink. I don't smoke. I really don't party. Without health, we have nothing. You want to talk about real equality? Why don't we start with health?" she added.

Cruz also reflected on ageing, saying she has never allowed public conversations about getting older to affect her perspective.

"In my twenties, people were already asking me if I was afraid of getting older. I got asked that question so many times. My way to battle it then was just not answering. I was not going to give weight or importance to that question," she said.

Earlier in May, Cruz spoke about the frightening moment while discussing her work on The Black Ball, according to Variety.

"And then when we're about to go out, I was putting on my wig, and they said, 'Oh, apparently you have some brain aneurysm'. I thought I was about to die. This was totally surreal in my life," she recalled.

The actor later learned that the diagnosis was incorrect, describing it as a false alarm.