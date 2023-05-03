Pedro Pascal to join 'Gladiator' sequel

Earlier Russel Crowe had expressed being jealous for not being part of the follow-up

Chilean-born US actor Pedro Pascal arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

By ANI Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 11:02 AM

The movie 'Gladiator' is making headlines with a star-studded cast as now 'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal is joining 'Normal People' lead actor Paul Mescal in the period drama.

According to Deadline, 'The Last of Us' has already under process for the second season, Pedro who plays Joel in the series revolving around a post-apocalyptic world in 2023 after a pandemic caused by fungus is turning people into zombies.

Details related to Pedro's role in the sequel directed by Ridley Scott' are yet to be shared.

The sequel follows the classic movie 'Gladiator' which earned more than $460 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning five including Best Picture.

Earlier original 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe who won an Oscar for his performance in an interview with Collider reported by Deadline mentioned feeling "slightly jealous" about not being part of the follow-up.

He stated "I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible". The movie's impact on Russell's life can be felt in his statement.

David Scarpa will be writing the script for the much-awaited sequel being set for release in 2024. (ANI)