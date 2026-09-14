Peacock cancels M.I.A. after one season, ending Miami crime drama series

Peacock has cancelled its crime drama M.I.A. after just one season, bringing the Miami-set series to an end only months after its debut.

The series premiered on the streaming platform on May 7, with all nine episodes released at once.

According to Deadline, Peacock has decided not to move forward with a second season, although a reason for the cancellation has not been disclosed.

Created by Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque, M.I.A. starred Shannon Gisela as Etta Tiger Jonze, a young woman from the Florida Keys whose life changes after tragedy strikes her family's drug-running business.

The story followed Etta as she entered Miami's criminal underworld and set out to take down one of the city's most powerful cartels while seeking revenge for what happened to her family.

The cast also included The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes alongside Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco and Marta Milans.

Peacock had given the series additional exposure shortly after its streaming release, with NBC airing the first episode as a special broadcast on May 14.

The show was also notable for filming in Miami, using the city and the Florida Keys as the setting for Etta's journey through the criminal world.

M.I.A. was produced by MRC, with Karen Campbell serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dubuque and others.

With the cancellation, the nine-episode first season will also serve as the show's last.