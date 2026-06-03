Peabo Bryson, singer of Disney hits 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World', dies at 75

Veteran R&B singer Peabo Bryson, best known for his voice behind the Disney film hits Beauty and the Beast and Whole New World, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, June 2, according to the family of the singer, reported Variety.

In the statement, the family didn't mention the cause of death, although they announced on Sunday, May 31, that the actor had suffered a stroke.

"With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He passed away surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him," read the statement from Peabo Bryson's family as quoted by Variety.

It continued, "For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories, and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song."

Best known for his smooth voice and duet hit ballads, Bryson, 75, scored hits with the above two songs, duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle, respectively, from hit Disney films, as well as Tonight, I Celebrate My Love, You're Looking Like Love to Me, and As Long as There's Christmas.

According to Variety, Bryson came up in the 1970s as a member of the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display. He was signed to the Atlanta indie label Bang Records as a solo artist and released his first album in 1976, and upscaled to Capitol the following year.

Celebration of life and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date, according to Variety.