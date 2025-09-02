  • search in Khaleej Times
Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan's chemistry wins hearts in 'OG' new track 'Suvvi Suvvi'

The Telugu movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 25; Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in this action thriller directed by Sujeeth

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 2:10 PM

The makers of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG have released a heartfelt love song, titled Suvvi Suvvi.

The track features chemistry between the lead duo Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.

The track is sung by Sruthi Ranjani and is composed by Thaman S. The lyrics of the track were penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

With occasional glimpses from the movie, the latest track featured the singer Ranjani delivering a captivating performance along with an orchestra and a choir in the background.

The movie is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

DVV Entertainment shared the song on their Instagram handle.

OG is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the main antagonist.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

OG is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was jointly directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi.

It also starred Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.