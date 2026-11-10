Indian actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna separate after 13 years of marriage

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also the deputy chief minister of the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, and his wife Anna Lezhneva announced on Tuesday that they're separating after 13 years of marriage.

In a joint statement issued to the media, the couple said that they have decided to "part ways with mutual understanding and respect". Anna Lezhneva is a Russian citizen.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children," Kalyan and Anna, who are parents to two kids, said in the statement.

Fondly referred to as the Power Star by fans, Kalyan is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's younger sibling and is uncle to the actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy," the statement, released on November 10, read.

This is the third marriage of Kalyan, the star of blockbusters such as Kushi, Thammudu, Badri, Bheemla Nayak, Attarintiki Daredi and Jalsa. He was previously married to Nandini and actress Renu Desai, with whom he has two children. Kalyan married Nandini in 1997 and divorced her a year later; his three-year-old marriage to long-time girlfriend Desai ended in 2012.

He made his acting debut in 1996 with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. That was followed by a silver streak at the box office, comprising six consecutive hits, among which Tholi Prema (1998), Thammudu (1999), Badri (2000), and Kushi (2001) became blockbusters and were remade in other Indian languages.

While Anna has largely stayed away from public life in the last 13 years, Kalyan made a transition from showbiz to politics during this period.

Kalyan floated his political party, the Janasena Party in 2014, which today is the second-largest party in the legislative assembly of Andhra Pradesh and is a key constituent of the ruling coalition led by N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

Wanting to be a bachelor

The divorce announcement has pitchforked into the spotlight an old comment by Kalyan about seeking a solitary life.

"I wanted to remain a bachelor and go the yoga way. When I look at my life from that point, I feel is it really me? Did these things happen to me? I never planned anything. I always live the conventional way," Kalyan had said on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show three years ago, as quoted by NDTV.