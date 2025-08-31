‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after battle with cancer

Television actor Priya Marathe, best remembered for her role as Varsha in the hit show Pavitra Rishta, passed away on Sunday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 38.

According to a report by Marathi.indiatimes.com, the actor breathed her last at her residence in Mumbai's Mira Road at 4am. Priya had reportedly been fighting cancer for over two years. She is survived by her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe.

Priya began her acting career with the Marathi television series Ya Sukhano Ya and went on to feature in several popular shows, including Char Divas Sasuche. Her first major appearance in Hindi television came with Kasamh Se, where she played Vidya Bali.

She soon became a familiar face in households with her portrayal of Archana’s (Ankita Lokhande) sister in Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared in Comedy Circus and had brief roles in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra.

Her versatility saw her take on diverse roles in both Hindi and Marathi television, with notable performances in Tu Tithe Me, Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India, and Aata Hou De Dhingana. In 2017, she joined Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Bhavani Rathod, adding another strong performance to her repertoire.

Priya Marathe’s sudden demise has left the television industry and her fans in shock. In her personal life, Priya married actor Shantanu Moghe in April 2012. The couple also worked together in the historical series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.