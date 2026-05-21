Paul Rudd recalls teenage arrest over water gun fight during podcast appearance

Paul Rudd has opened up about two run-ins with the law during his teenage and college years, including one incident involving a water gun fight that ended with him appearing in court.

Speaking on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, the actor shared stories from before his Hollywood career took off.

The This Is 40 star recalled being 16 years old and sitting in the passenger seat while his friend drove during what they thought was a harmless water gun fight with another car carrying friends.

“One time I was in a car, I was riding shotgun, and my friend Mike was driving, and we had water guns, and there was a car next to us, our friends,” Rudd said, according to E! News. “They had them, too. We were just having a water gun fight.”

Rudd said the situation quickly escalated after a police officer pulled them over and approached the car with his weapon drawn.

“He says, ‘Alright, boy. Slowly, real slowly, hand over that water gun. And you better pray it’s a water gun,’” Rudd recalled.

The actor said his friend was ticketed for reckless driving, while he was also cited as an accomplice, eventually having to appear in court over the incident.

Rudd also joked about another encounter with authorities during his freshman year in college.

“And then the other time I was in college, my freshman year, and I killed someone,” he joked, before quickly clarifying that he was referring to a separate incident involving police catching him with alcoholic beverages

The Ant-Man actor said police caught him trying to dispose of alcoholic beverages, which later resulted in community service.