'Patriot' teaser: Mammootty, Mohanlal's collab sees them in a high-stakes secret mission

The much-awaited teaser of the film Patriot starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal has been released.

On October 2, the makers dropped the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the teaser, suggesting an intense narrative focused on two individuals "who once controlled the country together".

The teaser opens on a mysterious note with a voiceover speaking about the lead characters, who appear to hold immense power over the people through "faith".

It progresses to introduce Mammootty's character, who seems determined toward a secret mission. Joining him in the gritty battle is Mohanlal as an armed forces soldier. Tensions rise shortly after as Fahadh Faasil enters the scene, adding to the complex power struggles.

The teaser also offers a look at Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy's characters.

What follows next is a high-stakes story layered with emotions, politics, power dynamics, espionage and more.

Mammootty wraps the teaser with the most complex question—"Great Indian Traitor or Patriot?"

Even though the teaser has kept the plot under wraps, the visuals hint toward a politically-charged story with Mammootty and Mohanlal taking over the lead roles.

Fans were quick to react as many were eagerly anticipating the actors to reunite on the big screen. One wrote, "This is how Malayalam cinema brings together its two legends on screen again. No slow-motion gimmicks. No over-the-top background score or action. Grounded stuff. That's Malayalam cinema."

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. It is made under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. The teaser arrived on the heels of Mammootty's return to shoot after a brief break.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of himself, posing by the side of his car as he appeared healthy and rejuvenated in an orange shirt, white trousers and black shoes.

"Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren't enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling," Mammootty wrote in the caption.

Producer Anto Joseph took to Instagram and penned a note, further adding details about the superstar's next schedule in Hyderabad.

Details surrounding its plot or release date are yet to be unveiled.