Patrick Stewart, Ryan Reynolds address rumours around 'Doctor Strange' appearance

Following the trailer for new 'Doctor Strange' film, fans are speculating Stewart and Reynold's appearance as Professor X and Deadpool

By ANI Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 12:01 PM

Following the release of the Super Bowl trailer and poster for Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel, actors Patrick Stewart and Ryan Reynolds have come forward to share their thoughts on potential casting rumours.

Fans first started to excitedly speculate that Stewart, who played Professor X in the first X-Men trilogy, might be making his grand return to the Marvel universe following the release of the film’s latest trailer at Super Bowl LVI on February 13. In the clip, a voice that sounds similar to Stewart’s could be heard saying, “We should tell him the truth.”

According to E! News, during an interview on February 19, the actor sidestepped the comparison but did not outright deny it, “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that,” Stewart told the outlet.

But the veteran actor wasn’t the only one who found himself subject to casting rumors. In addition to the trailer, the film’s poster was also released and featured Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange surrounded by falling shards of glass.

Watch the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Some of the shards contained snapshots of the film’s cast, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the evil Doctor Strange variant from Marvel’s What If... animated series.

However, eagle-eyed fans immediately picked up on a smaller shard of glass that they believe features an image of the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ himself, Deadpool. But Reynolds quickly shot down that Internet theory.

“I guess I’m not really supposed to say anything about that but I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds told Variety. However, he did leave room for doubt, adding, “I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I’m not in the movie.”

Reynolds and Stewart wouldn’t be the first actors to lie about making a cameo appearance in a Marvel film. Andrew Garfield notoriously denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home until the film was released last December, not even telling his Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone that he was reprising his role as the famed web-slinger.

Fans will just have to wait and see for themselves who Doctor Strange encounters on his maddening journey through the multiverse when the film releases on May 6.