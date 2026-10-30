Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman and Marvel pay emotional tributes to Patrick Stewart

Hollywood stars have paid emotional tributes to British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in Star Trekand X-Men, following his death at the age of 86.

Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. His family confirmed that the actor had been living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Among those paying tribute was Stewart's longtime friend and X-Men co-star Ian McKellen, who remembered the actor's Yorkshire roots, honesty and decades-long friendship.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love," McKellen wrote in a tribute.

The actor also recalled advising Stewart against accepting the leading role in Star Trek, fearing that a move to Hollywood could affect his theatre career.

McKellen reflected on how Stewart went on to achieve international success while maintaining his connection to the stage and his hometown in Yorkshire.

He also paid tribute to Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, for supporting him through his illness, and noted that audiences have yet to see his final performance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Hugh Jackman, who starred alongside Stewart as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, also shared an emotional tribute, reflecting on their friendship and the impact Stewart had on his life.

"We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days," Jackman wrote.

William Shatner, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, also paid tribute to Stewart, remembering him as a friend, colleague and talented actor.

"Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him," Shatner wrote.

Marvel Studios also paid tribute to Stewart, honouring his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise and his lasting impact on fans worldwide.

"Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from 'X-Men' to 'Logan' to 'Avengers: Doomsday.' He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman," the studio said in a statement.

Stewart's final film appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.

Stewart leaves behind a remarkable legacy in film, television and theatre, with performances that have inspired generations of actors and audiences worldwide.