To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola’s 'The Godfather' re-released in UAE cinemas
Entertainment4 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan fans will finally be able to see the superstar in the long-awaited Pathaan, which will be released, according to him on January 25, 2023.
“I know it’s late,” said Shah Rukh on his Instagram page. “But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.” The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, he added.
Not surprisingly, the announcement was viewed by nearly 1.28 million fans of his within about 45 minutes of his posting it on the page. Shah Rukh has more than 28.1 million followers on Instagram.
In the brief minute-long teaser video, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone can be seen talking about Pathaan and how he got the name. Then, a hazy image of Shah Rukh striding by is visible with his comment about the date.
The film is about a spy who will go any extent to protect his country. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand and has been shot in Spain, Dubai and Mumbai.
ALSO READ:
Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero in 2018. For Deepika, this is her fourth film with Shah Rukh; the others included Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. His Red Chillies Entertainment has just released Love Hostel, featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola’s 'The Godfather' re-released in UAE cinemas
Entertainment4 days ago
Joining Salman in 'Da-Bangg' tour are Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani and others
Entertainment4 days ago
Sally Kellerman received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 'Mash'
Entertainment4 days ago
Ye has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kim Kardashian to reconcile.
Entertainment5 days ago
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv
Entertainment5 days ago
A docu-drama on how a man conned women he met on a dating app — and how they got together to deal him comeuppance. But underlying the broader narrative is the story of how technology can be fraught with human vulnerabilities
Entertainment5 days ago
The February 23-28 event, which follows fashion weeks in New York and London, is hosting mainly in-person catwalk shows
Entertainment5 days ago