Pathan: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan releases sneak peek of first film in 4 years

The film is set for a January 2023 release.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:32 AM

Shah Rukh Khan fans will finally be able to see the superstar in the long-awaited Pathaan, which will be released, according to him on January 25, 2023.

“I know it’s late,” said Shah Rukh on his Instagram page. “But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.” The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, he added.

Not surprisingly, the announcement was viewed by nearly 1.28 million fans of his within about 45 minutes of his posting it on the page. Shah Rukh has more than 28.1 million followers on Instagram.

In the brief minute-long teaser video, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone can be seen talking about Pathaan and how he got the name. Then, a hazy image of Shah Rukh striding by is visible with his comment about the date.

The film is about a spy who will go any extent to protect his country. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand and has been shot in Spain, Dubai and Mumbai.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero in 2018. For Deepika, this is her fourth film with Shah Rukh; the others included Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. His Red Chillies Entertainment has just released Love Hostel, featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.