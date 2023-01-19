Pathaan: Singers Grini, Jamila launch Arabic version of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in Dubai

The highly-anticipated action thriller is set to release on January 25

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:37 PM

Popular regional singing sensations Grini and Jamila El Badaoui have released the Arabic version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the song from Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated action thriller Pathaan, which is set to release on January 25 in the cinemas.

The Arabic version of the song was launched in Dubai at the Dubai Mall Promenade in the presence of the Bollywood superstar, who also interacted with fans in the city.

The Arabic singers who previously collaborated with Yash Raj Films for the Arabic version of Jabra Fan said, "We are so thrilled to be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films yet again on Jhoome Jo Pathaan Arabic Version after a successful association on Jabra Fan Arabic Version and we were so excited to launch the song in SRK's presence. The launch was truly a grand spectacle for the fans and audiences present and the energy was so infectious! Jhoome Jo Pathaan Arabic Version is sure to be loved by everyone and we really hope the audiences will have a blast listening and grooving to it!"

ALSO READ:

Recently, the trailer of Pathaan was showcased on the Burj Khalifa. The film, part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, as well as Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The action spectacle is Shah Rukh's grand return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over four years. His last film Zero, starring Anushka Sharma, released in 2018.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.