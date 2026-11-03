Paris Jackson challenges Michael Jackson’s estate over Dh2.2-billion trust

Paris Jackson is seeking $600 million (Dh2.2 billion approximately) from her late father Michael Jackson's estate, claiming that the money meant for her and her brothers has not been transferred to their family trust.

According to Page Six, the 28-year-old singer filed court documents in Los Angeles on October 29, asking a judge to order the estate to transfer the money to the Michael Jackson Family Trust.

The trust was established to benefit Paris and her two brothers, Prince, who is 29, and Bigi, who is 24, following their father's death in 2009.

In the filing, Paris claims that the trust remains unfunded despite the estate generating billions of dollars through music deals and other business transactions over the past 17 years.

She also alleges that estate executor John Branca has maintained control over when and how much money the siblings receive.

According to the documents, Michael's children were intended to begin receiving income from their shares at 21, with further distributions scheduled when they reached 30, 35 and 40.

Paris argues that the estate has enough money to begin funding the trust while covering its outstanding financial obligations.

The filing points to approximately $850 million in cash and cash equivalents reportedly held by the estate at the end of 2024.

Among the transactions mentioned are the sale of Neverland Ranch for $22 million in 2020 and a major music rights deal with Sony in 2023.

However, the estate has disputed her allegations, saying unresolved legal matters have prevented it from fully funding the trust.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson explained that the estate is still dealing with a dispute involving the Internal Revenue Service over taxes and penalties.

The estate also denied withholding or reducing payments to the beneficiaries, stating that more than $200 million had already been distributed for their benefit.

Paris' representatives challenged that explanation, maintaining that the trust could have received partial funding earlier.

She is also seeking reimbursement for her legal fees, with a court hearing scheduled for December 4.