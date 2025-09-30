Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai walks the ramp in Manish Malhotra ensemble

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2025 during a public show titled Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You're Worth It, organised by French cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris on Monday.

The actress stunned the attendees in a black ensemble featuring intricate diamond embellishments. The outfit was designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs on her sleeves and the back of her coat were the highlights of her stunning all-black outfit.

The coat's structured tailoring and button-down front gave it a regal edge, and the fabric's faint sheen added a touch of refinement.

Aishwarya accessorised her look with a large diamond and emerald brooch. In the makeup department, the actress donned her signature red lipstick to add a bold touch to her sophisticated outfit.

The Guru actress acknowledged her fans with flying kisses and the namaste pose as she walked the ramp in style.

Ahead of her ramp walk, a behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, went viral on social media.

Simone took to her Instagram to share a selfie just a few hours ago, and, in no time, the snap started trending across platforms.

In the picture, the two, dressed in elegant black outfits, can be seen posing together in their vanity space as they prepare for the big event.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and hasn't yet announced her next project.

Earlier this year, she made a remarkable appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Honouring Indian roots, she wore a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture.

The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. She completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi.