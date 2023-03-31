India: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to marry AAP politician Raghav Chadha, Harrdy Sandhu confirms

Director Om Raut's new rendition of the epic Ramayana was initially trolled for its lackluster VFX
Popular Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is planning to marry the youngest Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha, Harrdy Sandu has now confirmed.
Chopra's 'Code Name: Tiranga' co-star congratulated the couple and expressed his joy on the same.
A report in Indian media quoted Sandhu saying, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." He added, “I have called and congratulated her.”
He also said that while shooting 'Code Name: Tiranga', the stars would often talk about marriage. He said that she had disclosed that she would only marry when she finds the 'right guy'.
Raghav Chadha is a widely known Member of Parliament and is affiliated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. He is the youngest sitting MP and is a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Earlier, on March 28, Sanjeev Sharma, another Aam Aadmi Party minister publicly congratulated the couple, putting rumours to rest.
Marriage seems to be on the cards as Chopra was also spotted at Manish Malhotra's home, sparking rumours that they met to discuss her possible wedding ensemble.
