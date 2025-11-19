  • search in Khaleej Times
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first glimpse of their baby boy 'Neer'

In a joint post on social media, the Bollywood actress and her Indian lawmaker husband shared pictures of their son, featuring his tiny feet as they held him

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 11:43 AM

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian lawmaker Raghav Chadha have offered a glimpse of their newborn son and revealed its name.

In a joint post, the couple shared pictures of their son, featuring his tiny feet as they held him. "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer—pure, divine, limitless," the post was captioned.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @parineetichopra

Actor Varun Dhawan reacted with happiness to the post.

The first picture shows the couple kissing their son's little feet, while the second one shows them adorably holding them, capturing a beautiful moment.

In October this year, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post. "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before," they posted. "Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything."

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy on Instagram. The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3." "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.