'Parasyte': Tamiya announced, Netflix sets new live-action series for 2027

Director Yeon Sang-ho is returning to the Parasyte universe with a new live action series titled Parasyte: Tamiya. Starring Shioli Kutsuna, the series is set to premiere on Netflix in 2027, according to Variety.

The project marks another collaboration between Netflix and Yeon after Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey.

Yeon developed and co-wrote the script for Parasyte: Tamiya with Ryu Yong-jae. The series is produced by Wowpoint, the company behind Human Vapor and Parasyte: The Grey, while Kakimoto Kensaku and Nakagawa Kazuhiro serve as directors.

Following its release in 2024, Parasyte: The Grey spent four weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart and reached the No. 1 spot in 34 countries.

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The new series returns to the original manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, published by Kodansha, and follows Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite who takes over the body of a high school teacher. Initially violent and indiscriminate, Tamiya gradually begins to learn from the humans around her.

As she adapts, she starts questioning whether a parasite and a human sharing the same body could coexist, rather than remain in constant conflict. She ultimately wonders if coexistence could offer her species a better chance of survival.

Parasyte: Tamiya will tell the story from Tamiya's perspective, exploring the original human, the parasite living inside her, and the being caught between the two.

Speaking about the project, Yeon said, "Her struggles over the nature of her own existence are what elevate the original Parasyte from a simple hero-based manga aimed at kids to something deeper. I think the anguish she experiences is the essence of Parasyte," as quoted by Variety.

The Parasyte manga has previously been adapted into a live action film series, an anime, and the Netflix Korean drama Parasyte: The Grey.