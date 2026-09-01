Pankaj Tripathi shares hilarious ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ behind-the-scenes anecdote

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shares a hilarious story regarding Mirzapur: The Movie's new song 'Sajanva' at the music launch of the film in Mumbai on Monday.

At the event, Pankaj Tripathi shared a hilarious story about how he discovered the song 'Sajanva' from the upcoming film Mirzapur. When asked about his favourite song from the movie's album, the actor said he was impressed by the new songs in the film.

Pankaj Tripathi said, "I have to share an interesting story. A few days ago, my wife saw a reel, and it had a Sajanva song in the background. It was a reel featuring me, which was made by paps. So, my wife asked me about the song, and I asked her to Google it since I was also not aware of it. As I said that, my daughter looked at both of us in surprise and told us that the song is from Mirzapur: The Movie."

The album launch of Mirzapur featured the performance of singers Rashmeet Kaur, Romy, Dhanda Nyoliwala and others on new songs including Varoon Forever, Saason Ki Mala (new rendition), Do Numbari and Ghoom Ghoom.

The event was attended by the whole cast of the film, including Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan, Divyendu, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and others.

In August, the trailer of the movie Mirzapur-The Movie was released, offering fans a glimpse into the war of the Mirzapur throne among Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan and others.

Continuing from the world of Season 1, Mirzapur: The Movie brings together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the fray and changing dynamics.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit theatres on September 4.