IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi: Pankaj Tripathi to make awards-show hosting debut

Pankaj Tripathi is stepping into an all-new role and this time it is not for a film or series.

The acclaimed Indian actor is set to make his awards-show hosting debut at the IIFA Digital Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi, organisers announced. The ceremony will form part of the 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards, which returns to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Known for performances across films and streaming titles including Stree, Ludo, Mimi and Mirzapur, Tripathi will take the stage as a host for the first time in his career as IIFA celebrates talent from the digital entertainment space.

“For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them,” Tripathi said.

“I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me.”

The IIFA Digital Awards were introduced to recognise the growing world of streaming and digital entertainment, celebrating performances and storytelling across OTT platforms.

Tripathi, who has himself become one of the most recognisable faces of India’s streaming boom, said the changing landscape of entertainment made the opportunity particularly meaningful.

“The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful,” he said. “To be part of that celebration alongside so many talented artists and creators is an honour.”

The actor added that he hopes to bring some of his trademark humour to the stage. “IIFA has always taken Indian cinema to audiences across the world and I’m looking forward to bringing that same spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour to the IIFA Digital Awards stage.”

IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi

The announcement adds to a growing line-up for IIFA's return to the UAE capital in 2027.

The two-day event will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, marking IIFA's fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi after the emirate previously hosted the awards from 2022 to 2024.

Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ali Fazal are among the Bollywood names already announced as part of the 2027 celebrations.

The weekend will bring together the IIFA Digital Awards and the main IIFA Awards, with further details on hosts, performers and appearances expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Tickets for IIFA 2027 are currently on sale through Etihad Arena.