The makers of the popular comedy-drama Panchayat have finally announced the release date of its much-awaited fifth season.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video confirmed on Wednesday that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the upcoming season will see Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak return to reprise their much-loved roles. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Prime Video shared the announcement on its Instagram handle. While sharing the news, the makers wrote, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be some bickering and some love; we shall be waiting for you in Phulera.)

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

"The latest season brings a fresh dose of drama, political rivalry, and chaos. Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera," reads the press note.

Created by TVF, Panchayat is one of India's most popular and widely watched web series. The comedy-drama follows an engineering graduate who, struggling to find a job, takes up the position of secretary at a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh.

Panchayat's first season premiered in 2020.