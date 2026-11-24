The wait for another round of village politics, personal drama and comedy in Phulera is almost over.

Makers on Monday unveiled the official trailer of the fifth season of ‘Panchayat’, bringing back Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, among others, for a new chapter in the popular series.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the changes in Phulera after the village gets a new Pradhan. While Pradhanji, played by Raghubir Yadav, tries to adjust to life after leaving the position, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself caught between his personal life, friendships and the changing political scene in the village.

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The new season will also see changes in Sachivji’s relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. The trailer hints at a new twist in their love story, adding another layer to the drama in Phulera.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series also features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Speaking about the new season, director and co-creator Deepak Kumar Mishra said that the team wanted to bring fresh stories while keeping the simplicity that has connected audiences with the series.

“Over four seasons, 'Panchayat' has grown into one of India’s most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavor has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series,” he was quoted as saying.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, the series is written by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

‘Panchayat’ follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up the job of a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to limited job opportunities.

The first season premiered in 2020, followed by three more seasons. ‘Panchayat Season 5’ will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.