  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

Palm Kitchen launches ‘The Grand Carnival Brunch’ on Palm Jumeirah

Vintage vibes, gourmet bites, and endless family fun take over Saturdays this season

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 4:11 PM

Top Stories

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

Dubai’s brunch scene is about to get a whimsical twist. This fall, Palm Kitchen on Palm Jumeirah is rolling out the red-and-white stripes for The Grand Carnival Brunch, a once-a-month outdoor spectacle that blends vintage charm with theatrical flair.

Launching on November 29, 2025, the brunch transforms Palm Kitchen’s sunny terrace into a nostalgic playground of gourmet treats and larger-than-life entertainment. Expect stilt walkers, swing jazz bands, retro clowns, roaming magicians, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments — all set against Dubai’s breezy winter backdrop.

Recommended For You

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

 

Guests can graze through a lineup of brunch classics and curated beverages, with ticket tiers catering to every appetite.

Designed for all ages, The Grand Carnival Brunch invites families and friends to revel in the joy of food, fun, and spectacle — whether that’s sipping a smoky beverage or watching the kids chase cotton candy clouds.

Running one Saturday per month until May 2026, this new brunch ritual promises a dose of nostalgia and a touch of magic with every bite.