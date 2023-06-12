Pakistani singer Taher Shah turns actor, director, scriptwriter for his 'Eye To Eye' movie

His team says the movie will be based on a “unique story of eternal love”, calling it the "beginning of a new era" for the 42-year-old internet sensation

By Web Report Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 10:15 AM

Controversial Pakistani singer Taher Shah is all set to make a comeback, and Twitter is buzzing with excitement. More so with his management team announcing what it has called a "Hollywood film" titled "Eye To Eye".

The team, in a tweet shared on June 10, said that it’s the “beginning of a new era”. The film will be based on a “unique story of eternal love.” It is written and directed by Shah.

In a long post on Twitter, the team said, “The beginning of a new era of "Taher Shah" with the Eye To Eye Hollywood movie. The film will be based on a unique story of eternal love named Eye to Eye. Taher Shah has written the film script, dialogue, screenplay, and song lyrics.”

Shah, 42, grabbed eyeballs when he released his first hit song – also called "Eye to Eye" - in 2013. The song helped him gain popularity not only in Pakistan but all over South Asia, and even in the US. Around three years later, the singer dropped another single named "Angel", which soon caught the attention of many. The music video showed Taher Shah dressed as an angel, wearing gowns and sparkling tiaras .

But the internet sensation has been frequently roasted by netizens for his unconventional style -- and his critics accuse him of practising what they call cringe pop.

The movie, "Eye To Eye", will be released in English and Urdu. Shah’s team also said, “This movie project was announced a few years ago and once its script was completed the director of the film was also announced but due to schedule issues shooting didn’t begin. After that, due to the covid-19 "(pandemic), it was delayed furthermore.”

Shah, who is also directing the film, added that he “wants to assure his admirers that his movie will get a huge historical success due to its unique story and through this film, all will see the change in him and his work.”

Shah is also known for his songs "Angel" and "Humanity Love".