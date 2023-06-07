Pakistani actress reacts after Bollywood actor says Sindhi is no longer spoken in the country

Many social media users spoke out as well, disputing Naseeruddin Shah's claim

Wed 7 Jun 2023

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has reacted after Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said that the Sindhi language was no longer spoken in Pakistan.

During the promotion of the second season of his web series 'Taj: Divided By Blood', Naseeruddin Shah talked about the various languages spoken in Pakistan, adding that Sindhi was no longer one of them. “They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan,” the actor said earlier this week.

Responding to the claims, Mansha Pasha said in a tweet, “As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ.”

Many social media users reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s comment.

“That's great. Most people speak Sindhi in Sindh. This includes almost all rural and semi-urban Urdu and Pashto-speaking communities. In Karachi, a lot of my Urdu friends understand Sindhi and a lot can speak it,” a user said.

“Please correct yourself Sindhi is an official language in Sindh province. Sindhi is spoken in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities and villages of Sindh. Naseeruddin Shah has less knowledge of languages but he wants to portray him as an expert,” another person said.

A user asked, “Why speak on a topic you don't have enough knowledge about?”

“I disagree. Every Sindhi, Baloch, Punjabi etc speak their mother languages,” a comment read.

Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar in the historical drama 'Taj: Divided By Blood'. The web series, whose second season was rolled out on June 2, also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Dharmendra, Taaha Shah, and Aashim Gulati. The show is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Zee5.

