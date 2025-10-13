Pakistani actress Aamina Sheikh makes a powerful comeback with 'Case No. 9'

In Case No. 9, Aamina Sheikh plays a lawyer, and there’s a moment that captures her brilliance perfectly. In her first scene, as she asks the victim (played by Saba Qamar) to narrate her story, Aamina glances at the officer - one delicate raise of the eyebrow, a slight tilt of the head, and he instantly understands to start taking dictation. No words, no theatrics. Just pure, effortless command. That subtlety, that naturalness; that’s her forte. She has always thrived in that fine space between silence and expression.

In the landscape of projects that both resurrect and amplify artists, there are few talents whose mere presence guarantees a compelling experience. Think of Tabu: her involvement signals a certain quality and intent that elevates a film beyond anticipation. Aamina Sheikh operates in that league. Her return is not just a casting choice; it’s an assurance to viewers that the project will carry depth and integrity that resonate long after the credits roll. Her fans, and the industry alike, can expect nothing less than a performance that reaffirms why she remains one of the most sought after but not easily impressed artists in television and films. Perhaps that is exactly why she took her time choosing the right project.

But surprisingly, Case No. 9 was not the project that first brought her back to the set. In her own words:

"On a TV screen, you can say that yes, it is my return to TV, but my first project was supposed to be the Netflix series Jo Bichad Gaye Sang Samet Lo. That was the first narrative I went back to. Meanwhile, I was doing ad campaigns, so it wasn’t a complete cut off. The Netflix project was obviously a no-brainer. Once the product is out, everyone will see the top-quality work that has been done. It will open doors for many collaborations and crossovers. It’s world-class, shot internationally, and showcases the best of the drama industry, which Pakistan is known for; that’s our identity. We have put our strongest foot forward. While that project is still in post-production, Case No. 9 came my way, and it got me excited."

Indra Nooyi, the first female South Asian CEO of an American company, once observed that the tension between the biological clock and the career clock is a perennial dilemma for many women. But for Aamina, there was no trade-off to be made. After about 15 years of relentless dedication, across television, cinema, and beyond, she chose to invest in the next chapter of her life, confident that she could resume her art on her own terms when the time was right. The halt wasn’t a pause from ambition but a deliberate pause to honour family. But does a comeback come with its own cost? Things change, tastes change, looks change, and so do the priorities of both viewers and artists.

She agreed by saying that it does come at a cost. "You must do it when you are willing to take that compromise; otherwise, it becomes a very resentful experience. In my case, I had already run quite a bit of an inning. I had built my passion, rapport, and career to a point where I was fulfilled and satiated. My biological clock was also supporting my career, so I took the call that this is it for now. I had the opportunity even a few years earlier than Case No. 9, but I didn’t want to leave home and report to the set. For my firstborn, I did take her to the set when I did Pakeezah because I had committed to that. But with my second born, I just wanted to be away for some time."

But being away from the limelight and making only a few appearances must have its disadvantages too, especially when you do not have your own YouTube channel or an active social media presence. Aamina is very clear that she is not made for that world. Even at the peak of her television career, she avoided too many interviews and preferred to let her work speak for itself.

“I was never the sort to share much about my personal life. I am just not cut out like that,” she admits. “So yes, being away from sight does have its own disadvantages, but that is where the beauty of good work comes in. Thanks to the strong repository of dramas and films we have created, people, even the younger generation, still know and talk about projects we did a decade ago, like Maat, Daam, and Jackson Heights, or more recent ones like Cake. When Case No. 9 was announced, everyone said the same thing, ‘The Maat sisters are back!’ and that felt good. It is nice to know that your work remains relevant and remembered.”

Sharing her excitement about playing a lawyer, Aamina says, “I’m playing the lawyer of the victim, and through this character, we’re trying to educate viewers about the recourse available when someone is subjected to a crime as serious as the one depicted in the drama. But it’s all done in parallel with the lawyer navigating the case in court, and it teaches engagingly without getting preachy. On the flip side, this was such an enriching experience.”

“We have to learn the legal terminologies and understand how courtroom proceedings actually unfold. We even studied verdicts from the High Courts and the Supreme Court to see how certain laws evolved as a result. It’s all so authentic and well-researched," she added. "We had lawyers on board throughout, and at times it genuinely felt like being in a classroom. The script is intense and deeply grounded in reality, and I truly believe it will give hope to many victims out there, as its intention is not only to raise awareness but also to create accountability for criminals."

Dwelling further on her role, she elaborates, “My character is very straightforward, it’s non-emotive and black and white. I’ve often explored grey zones in my career, which now comes naturally to me as a kind of muscle memory. But here, the challenge was to remain restrained and grounded. The script required precision; we had to deliver long takes in single shots, quoting legal references and court precedents exactly as written. You can’t improvise when it comes to facts. Shooting the courtroom scenes was also quite taxing; we would spend hours in court, with actors seated behind, while I was fighting for justice against the prosecution. It demanded stamina and focus."

“In the initial days, I struggled to focus and memorise the long script. I would fumble at times, and I also felt for the artists seated behind me during those lengthy courtroom scenes. But everyone was so supportive; they understood the pace and intention with which I wanted to deliver. I did not want it to sound like a public service announcement, so I took my time to make it feel real. Saba was such a strong support throughout. She would root for me and say, ‘You know who you are, you are Aamina Sheikh, go for it.’ Now imagine that. It is support and sisterhood like that which make the entire experience so rich and memorable.”

And on working with Saba Qamar, Aamina had great things to share about her craft and why she is where she is today. “I met Saba for the first time on the set of Maat, and it is not like we stayed in touch after that. We would occasionally bump into each other at events and always exchange warm greetings. But since then, she has come such a long way and built herself into a solid brand. From her acting to her grooming, to the way she keeps educating herself through podcasts, books, and research, she is constantly evolving. She is not part of any lobby, and she is very headstrong. She will never sugarcoat, and you cannot mess with her. You need people like that in your life who tell you things as they are. The drama is very intense for her because it demands constant emotion, and she has done a fabulous job. Just what she is known for.”

Aamina is based in Dubai and holds a Golden Visa, one that proudly lists her profession as an actress. Sharing her excitement, she says, “First of all, I believe the Golden Visa is such a blessing. The flexibility it offers to those of us who travel frequently is incredibly helpful. What made it even more special for me was seeing actress written as my profession, it’s my identity, the work I’m known for. That’s not something you usually see on an ID card back home. Dubai is so close to my workplace that I can easily fly in and out on the same day. It just makes everything so much easier and empowers you to take on more.”

Sadiq Saleem is a UAE-based writer and can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.