Pakistan: Veteran actor Rasheed Naz passes away

Prominent Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passed away today. His daughter in law Madiha Rizvi, who is also the daughter of another prominent Pakistani actress of yore, Deeba Khanum, announced it via her Instagram.
“Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz has left this world peacefully this morning,” she said, tagging her husband Hasan Noman in the post. Hasan is Madiha’s husband and Rashid Naz’s son; he has also appeared in various television features.
Various individuals from the film fraternity took to Instagram to pray for the departed soul. Mawra Hocane offered her condolences to Madiha in the comments.
Rashid Naz was 73 at the age of passing and he received several condolences and prayers on Twitter from across the world.
Born in Peshawar on September 9, 1948, he appeared in various films and television shows and began his career with a Pashto television show in 1971. He also appeared in various Pashto, Hindko and Urdu tv shows.
His first film was ‘Zama Jung’, a Pashto feature which was released in 1988. His first Urdu film was ‘Dakait’ and his first hit television serial was ‘Namoos’.
He appeared in Shoaib Mansoor’s film Khuda Ke Liye (2007) with Fawad Khan, Shaan and Imaan Ali and Verna (2017) with Mahira Khan, Haroon Shahid and Zarrar Khan.
