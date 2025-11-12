'Pakistan Idol': Giving back a nation its voice

Over the last few years, even for profound patriots, it has been difficult to find reasons to remain optimistic about Pakistan. As many as 107 million people are living below the World Bank's lower-middle-income poverty line, earning as little as the cost of a bottle of water in the United States. Inflation rose to 6.2 per cent in October 2025, the highest in twelve months; border tensions are steadily escalating; corruption seems to be currency and ideals of meritocracy, mostly remain a pipe-dream. In such a scenario, hope dwindles and eventually withers.

Pakistan, nonetheless, is more than the sum of its crises and Pakistanis are impossible to reduce to statistics and sensational headlines. For a glimpse into the dreams, hunger and aching ambitions of young Pakistanis, tune into Pakistan Idol, a first-of-its-kind nation-wide singing talent hunt and competition, which takes place every Saturday and Sunday. Attracting hordes of singers from Karachi and Lahore, Sukkur and Multan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi—from young students to mothers accompanied by their babies at auditions—this is where Pakistan’s unsung rise into view and meet their moment. This is also where unforgettable melodies from Pakistan’s vibrant music past are finally resurfacing and finding their way to new audiences.

While the talent featured in the contest—the real showstoppers themselves—offer ample reward, Pakistan Idol is rapidly becoming a symbol of something bigger than its soundscapes. The creative eruption underscores a set of convictions that are reshaping this generation of Pakistanis about their belief in possibility: that meritocracy might still trump family clout, financial privilege and favouritism, and that talent won’t go unrecognised. Through a flood of cellphone votes, hope-deprived Pakistanis will text in their choices and have their say.

Pakistan Idol is also a timely reminder that Pakistani music is second to none — ghazals, pop songs, haunting, emotional ballads. Whilst the nation boasts a rich music legacy, including the likes of Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jahan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, more recently, Coke Studio has illustrated how music holds potential to coalesce generations and genres, converting local sounds into global anthems. In a country marred by language and class divides, this creative bridge becomes more than art — it signals quiet defiance and a threadwork that unites artists beyond the upscale urban centres of Pakistan.

Pop culture is also vital—for Pakistanis at home and abroad—to trace their way home through music, if not memory. Young Pakistanis in the diaspora, in particular, will find Pakistan Idol to be a welcome invitation for such a rekindling. How can we make sense of Pakistan through its historical and contemporary music? Equally exciting is the prospect of the global streaming of Pakistan Idol, ensuring that international audiences get to witness the musical journeys of budding Pakistani artists. To date, Pakistan’s attempt at leveraging such soft power has remained seriously underutilised—which can’t be attributed to a lack of talent or art.

You might think that it's 2025 and this shouldn’t bear repeating, but listening to female contestants in the mix of Pakistan Idol, is also why the show matters. While things might be changing, in several parts of Pakistan, women who leave their homes to audition and sing are hardly role-models. Yet Pakistan Idol tells a different story. It is not inconceivable that in the future, these female artistes will go on to become household names and chart a course for other young Pakistani girls to follow.

But who doesn’t love a controversy, especially when a show is on the rise? Pakistan Idol is no exception. The selection of the panel of judges, featuring Zeb Bangash, Bilal Maqsood, Fawad Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has come under fire. The selection could have had various alternate permutations, but the likelihood that it would please everyone was next-to-nil. The current configuration of judges combines versatility, experience and musical depth, whilst their feedback to contestants signals a kind of authenticity, where constructive criticism meets empathy.

I’m typically not first-in-line to watch reality shows but Pakistan Idol has changed that. Not only is it undergirding Pakistan’s musical renaissance, but also reveals the zeitgeist of today’s Pakistan. Brimming with hustle and hunger, these young Pakistani singers with their raw and resonant vocals and rich musicality, are showing the world that they are no longer going to downsize their dreams to fit their reality. Instead, they’re going to outstrip their reality, so that it fits their dreams.

I, for one, will restlessly be watching this space.

Saba Karim Khan is the author of Skyfall and works at NYU Abu Dhabi.