Pakistan: Iconic comedian Ismail Tara passes away at 73

By APP Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 9:32 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 9:48 AM

Popular comedian Ismail Tara passed away yesterday due to kidney failure. He was 73.

His son said that Tara was admitted to a hospital three days ago, but he died of kidney failure.

The comedian is survived by his wife, a daughter and four sons.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep grief over the death of famous stage and TV actor Ismail Tara.

She, in a condolence message, said she prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Aurangzeb said services of Ismail Tara for film and drama industry would never be forgotten. The void created by the death of Ismail Tara in the film and drama industry would never be filled.

She said Ismail Tara had performed in several stage plays, TV dramas and films including Fifty Fifty, One Way Wicket and others.

