Bollywood producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Veteran filmmaker behind hits such as Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam had been battling liver-related health issues

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 12:41 PM UPDATED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 12:50 PM
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Veteran Bollywood producer and former chairman of India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, has died at the age of 76.

According to multiple Indian media reports, Nihalani passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4, after battling liver-related ailments. He had reportedly been undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in the city.

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A prominent figure in the Hindi film industry for more than four decades, Nihalani produced several successful commercial films, including Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Ilzaam and Talaash: The Hunt Begins.

He was also credited with helping launch the careers of actors such as Govinda and Chunky Pandey.

Beyond film production, Nihalani became a widely discussed figure during his tenure as CBFC chairman between 2015 and 2017. His time at the certification board was marked by several high-profile censorship debates before he was replaced by Prasoon Joshi in 2017.

Reports said Nihalani had been suffering from liver cirrhosis for several months. His funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later on Thursday.

No official statement from the family was immediately available at the time of publication.

Born in Karachi before relocating to India, Nihalani began his film career in the early 1980s and went on to become one of Bollywood's most prolific commercial producers.

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