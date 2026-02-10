Iconic P-pop legends SB Girls to bring world tour to Abu Dhabi; tickets now on sale

Fans of the SexBomb Girls are in for a treat! The legendary Filipino girl group is bringing their reunion concert to Abu Dhabi as part of their Get Get Aww tour. The show is scheduled for March 28, 2026 at 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds in Abu Dhabi, according to Accesspass website.

The SexBomb Girls — also called SB Girls, SBG, or SexBomb Dancers — are known for their catchy choreography and signature catchphrase, Get Get Aww. Fans have come to expect the phrase as a highlight of every performance, often punctuating the end of their dance routines.

The Abu Dhabi show is organised by ProXperts UAE, which handled the pre-sale registrations. Tickets went on sale on February 8 and are now available for early buyers.

While some reports suggest that the group may also perform in Dubai, no official ticketing website currently lists a Dubai show. According to a report from Philstar.com, the SexBomb Girls confirmed they would take their reunion shows on a world tour, starting with Dubai and Abu Dhabi, though, the Dubai date remains unlisted officially.

How to buy tickets to SexBomb concert in Abu Dhabi

Fans can go to https://festival.accesspass.ae/ to register and get the purchase link.

As soon as fans register, they will be directed to a purchase link.

How much are the tickets for SexBomb concert in Abu Dhabi?

Fans can grab their pre-sale tickets for the Abu Dhabi SexBomb Girls reunion concert starting ay Dh299 for general admission.

For those looking for a premium experience:

VIP tickets are priced at Dh899, offering the closest view of the stage

Golden Circle tickets cost Dh499, placing fans near the stage in the high-energy crowd zone.

Who are the SexBomb Girls?

The SexBomb Girls were formed in 1999 by Filipino choreographer Joy Cancio. They first rose to fame as dancers on the noontime variety show Eat Bulaga! before expanding into singing and acting.

The group became a leading figure in the Pinoy pop (P-pop) music, achieving commercial success in the early 2000s.

SexBomb Girls released four studio albums, several earning multi-platinum certifications, making them the best-selling girl group in Asia and the Philippines during the 2000s, well before K-pop's global rise. Their impact on Filipino popular culture has endured, with their music, choreography, and iconic catchphrases still celebrated today.

Why this concert matters to Filipino millenials

For many Filipino millenials who grew up watching and dancing to SexBomb Girls, this concert promises a powerful wave of nostalgia, bringing back memories of after-school TV, catchy routines and the iconic 'Get Get Aww' chant that defined an era.

With many millenials now working abroad, the group's decision to take the tour worldwide makes the experience even more meaningful, giving overseas fans a rare chance to reconnect with a beloved part of their youth.

As the group take the stage, fans raised on SexBomb are set to relive the energy and joy that once shaped their childhood — this time, live and up close.