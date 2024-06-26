E-Paper

OVS Fashion drops new collection

These office essentials have day-to-night looks too

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 5:45 PM

If you are looking for a reason to update your wardrobe, this is it. Clothing brand OVS Fashion has just launched a new collection with timeless pieces that are aimed to offer both sophistication and unparalleled comfort.

What’s on the hanger? There are classic white blouses made from premium fabrics, perfectly tailored black trousers, blending style with practicality, ideal for daily wear. For that chic office look, check out chic blazers, which can be paired with a silk camisole for a formal appearance or worn over a casual dress for effortless elegance. Completing the essentials, a white dress offers a seamless transition from day to night.


Feminine, easy to wear and versatile, you’ll find something for every occasion at OVS.

