'Flight', 'Unknown Number: The High School Catfish', 'Caught Stealing' and 'My Oxford Year': Our top picks for the weekend watch

Movie name: 'Flight'

Genre: Drama

Streaming on: Netflix

Denzel Washington's filmography is full of masterclasses in acting, from Training Day to American Gangster and Malcolm X; Flight is no different.

A movie that keeps you riveted from the get go, Washington plays Whip Whitaker, an extraordinarily skilled airline pilot who's battling substance abuse and manages to save a majority of passengers after the flight he's piloting develops a confounding snag.

Washington delivers a raw, gritty and unflinching portrayal that transfixes you to the screen, making you question whether he is the hero or the villain. Directed by Rob Zemeckis, Flight is a film that you'd want to watch — and marvel — at. The movie explores the power of one's conscience and picking oneself up after a fall with a nuance that isn't often portrayed on-screen.

Also watch out for some fine performances by Kelly Reilly, Don Cheadle and John Goodman.

For fans of: Denzel Washington, Sully, Flight Risk.

By Rajagopalan Venkataraman

Documentary: Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Genre: Documentary

Streaming on: Netflix

If real and unhinged is your jam, pop some popcorn and get comfy on the couch – you are going to be glued to your screen with this one. High school sweethearts Lauryn Licari (who was 13 at the time) and her then-boyfriend Owen start getting a litany of abusive messages from an unknown number. The bullying gets bad – and they break up. But the messages continue to come – to Lauryn and to anyone Owen dates. The parents are riled, the children are spooked, the police are puzzled… until one officer finds a trail of breadcrumbs and follows it. The conclusion is shocking – and, given it’s a real-life case, something that will make you look at your nearest and dearest differently.

For fans of: Fans of reality being stranger than fiction

By Karishma Nandkeolyar

Movie name: Caught Stealing

Genre: Dark comedy

Running in: UAE Cinemas

Looking for a movie that’s darkly funny, clever, and thoroughly entertaining? Caught Stealing is a must-watch this weekend, especially if you’re planning a long weekend cinema outing in the UAE. The film balances crime, wit, and sharp social commentary, delivering a story that keeps you engaged from start to finish. The plot revolves around a guy being at the wrong place and the wrong time, blending suspense with laugh-out-loud moments. What makes the movie stand out is its execution — Austin Butler and Matt Smith do a brilliant job, making the characters fun, the performances are pitch-perfect, and the timing of the comedy hits in all the right places. It’s a film that makes you root for such characters while keeping you on the edge of your seat. Dark, funny, and brilliantly crafted — the kind of movie that leaves you talking about it after the credits roll.

For fans of: Clever crime comedies

By Husain Rizvi

Movie name: My Oxford Year

Genre: Romantic drama

Streaming on: Netflix

Good old-fashioned love stories are few and far between - so when one comes along with warmth, charm and just the right amount of heartache, we’re all in. My Oxford Year doesn’t reinvent the genre, but it doesn’t need to. Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest bring sincerity and spark to a story that’s, though predictable, equal parts bittersweet and hopeful. On a personal front, the film took me right back to my university days — walking through the age-old halls of Leeds as a curious, wide-eyed student, much like the protagonist. Besides, there’s something undeniably comforting about watching love unfold amidst rusty library stacks, bike rides and the Victorian verse. A gentle watch for the softer evenings!

For fans of: Me Before You, campus love stories

By Somya Mehta