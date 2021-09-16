Popular OTT platform FilMe clocks 1 million usages

FilMe, a recent entrant in the OTT space, has clocked one million usages within seven months, the company said today.

The streaming platform, which has created a niche for itself with regional Indian content primarily in Malayalam and Tamil languages, releases almost two movies every week.

With Khaleej Times, FilMe has set up its hybrid platform www.ktfilme.com, where viewers can watch movies seamlessly on smartphones, tablets and on smart TVs.

"Khaleej Times has always believed in moving with the times. Our association with FilMe is part of our commitment to provide our readership and viewers with direct-to-consumer entertainment. Hitting the million ballpark figure is just the beginning as we look forward to providing our loyal readers with more valuable products," said Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers.

Other partners of FilMe include retail giant Lulu, convenience store Zoom, and e-payment solution providers One PrePay, NT Payments and Gulf Solutions.

FilMe offers one of the easiest methods to enjoy all the latest movies. All one needs to do is scan a QR code. No app downloads or subscriptions are required.

Consumers can now also buy movies right from the cash counters of Lulu Hypermarkets, as well as the retailer's online store.

"We are pleased to become partners with FilMe and be part of this innovative platform promotion in the Middle East market. NT Payments users can enjoy the most popular movies provided by FilMe. All you need to do is to find the nearest NT Payments kiosk using the online map, select the preferred movie inside the FilMe service, and receive a unique QR code that will guide you towards an unforgettable cinematic online journey. It's convenient, fast, and simple," said Roman Krasitskii, director of the commercial department of NT Payments.

Faisal Mushtaq, promoter and distributor of FilMe in the GCC, said: "I would like to thank all our partners for supporting an idea and making it a success in such a short span of time. A special thanks to Lulu Hypermarkets, Khaleej Times and Zoom for providing the right distribution required for an innovative product like ours. We have just started out in the market and hope to achieve a lot more."

FilMe, which offers content in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Tamil, will soon be adding Arabic and Filipino titles to its portfolio.

Recent titles available on the platform include Karnan, Mandela, Nizhal and Aarkariyam. Salman Khan starrer Radhe recently did its UAE digital premiere on this platform.