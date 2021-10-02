Bollywood: Suniel Shetty to make web series debut in latest venture

Suniel Shetty, the actor, producer and entrepreneur, is venturing into digital space by tying up for the web series 'Invisible Woman.'

"A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist," said Suneil.

"The story of 'Invisible Woman' immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee Films to bring this show to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this."

The noir action thriller stars Esha Gupta and is being directed by Rajesh M Selva, the Tamil director. Yoodlee Films has vast experience in the OTT space, having produced nearly 18 films.

"We have revelled in creating engaging narratives that don't toe the conventional line," said Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India, Yoodlee Films' parent company.

"Now we take the leap into the world of web series, a space that we have been itching to get into, given how consumption patterns of consumers have seen a tectonic shift to binge-watching web series from all over."