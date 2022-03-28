Oscars organiser says it does not condone violence after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

A-listers who have passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols will walk the red carpet in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.
Entertainment
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) issued a statement hours after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.
“The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” the statement read.
While presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie ‘G.I. Jane’.
Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.
Smith returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!”
A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.
“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.
"Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech.
Smith picked up his maiden best actor Oscar trophy for playing Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’.
