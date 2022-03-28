Oscars holds moment of silence for Ukraine

'Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more'

Self-proclaimed Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan holds a miniature replica of the Academy Award and a placard showing support for Ukraine. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 6:27 AM

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday’s Oscars gala to show support “for the people of Ukraine currently facing conflict and prejudice within their own borders.”

“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services,” read slides projected at the glamorous night celebrating the movie industry.

