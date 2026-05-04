AI won’t win an Oscar, Academy tightens rules for acting and writing nominations

As artificial intelligence reshapes how films are made, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is drawing clearer boundaries around what qualifies for Hollywood’s biggest awards.

In a newly approved set of rules for the 99th Academy Awards, the organisation has clarified that acting nominations must be based on performances “demonstrably performed by humans,” while also tightening requirements around authorship in writing categories.

Human performances take centre stage

Under the updated rules, only roles that are credited in a film’s legal billing and performed by human actors, with their consent, will be eligible for acting awards.

The change comes amid growing debate in the industry over the use of AI-generated or digitally altered performances, including the potential for recreating actors or modifying performances through technology.

According to the Academy's official rules release, performances that are fully generated using artificial intelligence would not qualify for acting categories, reinforcing the Academy’s emphasis on human contribution.

AI allowed, but not rewarded

While the new rules do not ban the use of AI tools in filmmaking altogether, they draw a clear line when it comes to awards eligibility.

Screenplays must now be “human-authored” to qualify in writing categories, a move that further limits the role of generative AI in core creative fields.

At the same time, the Academy has reserved the right to request additional information about how AI was used in a project and the extent of human involvement.

This signals a shift toward closer scrutiny rather than outright prohibition, as the industry continues to experiment with emerging technologies.

Acting rules also expanded

Alongside the AI-related updates, the Academy has introduced a notable change to acting nominations.

Actors can now be nominated for multiple performances in the same category, provided both roles receive enough votes to place in the top five.

The update aligns acting categories with other Oscar categories, where multiple nominations for the same individual are already permitted.

Part of broader Oscars overhaul

The AI-related changes form part of a wider update to Oscars rules covering categories such as international feature films, cinematography, and casting.

The 99th Academy Awards will recognise films released between January 1 and December 31, 2026, with the ceremony scheduled for 2027.