Oscars 2025: Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce nominees

Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement will take place on Thursday in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The two actor-writer-comedians will announce nominees in all 24 Oscar categories. The announcement will also be live-streamed globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms. It will also be broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Sennott is known for Jason Reitman's film Saturday Night, which goes behind the scenes of the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975. Yang, meanwhile, currently stars on NBC's SNL, as reported by the outlet.

Sennott credits also include Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and I Used to Be Funny.

Yang is known for Wicked, The Garfield Movie and Good Burger 2.