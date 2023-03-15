Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone mistaken for Brazilian model by major media outlets; netizens call out 'racism'

A Winfrey pick no longer ensures blockbuster sales, but it retains a special status within the industry
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made headlines with her presence at the Oscars this year - both under her own name and another!
The 'Pathaan' actor joined a host of famous thespians and entertainers as a presenter at the award show. Her fashion, presenting, and grace were the talk of the town.
However, three major media outlets misidentified her as Camila Alves, a Brazilian model who is also married to actor Matthew McConaughey.
Netizens shared the mistakes on social media, denouncing the outlets as racist. One tweet says, "Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix."
Another points out that Deepika Padukone is "quite famous in her own right," pointing to her Instagram following which is 72.8 million strong, and her "award-winning career."
"This is unprofessionalism, ignorance and racism... ask your bloggers to research and review before posting stuff," one user says.
"(Agency name) tricked me, it's not Camila Alves, it's Indian actress Deepika Padukone," says one Portuguese tweet.
Deepika Padukone wowed audiences in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown in true classic Hollywood style. She presented the hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, that won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song', calling it a 'banger'.
ALSO READ:
A Winfrey pick no longer ensures blockbuster sales, but it retains a special status within the industry
As per reports, the upcoming film is set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead
'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged an award in the Best Original Song category
The actor pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
The former movie mogul was convicted last year of raping a European actress in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade earlier
Several people rushed in to congratulate the soon-to-be mother, including fellow 'Mean Girls' star Amanda Seyfried
From a fashion collection to a popular production, check out these top events around town on March 15
She attended the bash with her husband Gene Goodenough on Monday