Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone mistaken for Brazilian model by major media outlets; netizens call out 'racism'

The Bollywood actor was a presenter at the award show, where she introduced the hit song 'Naatu Naatu'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 7:24 PM

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made headlines with her presence at the Oscars this year - both under her own name and another!

The 'Pathaan' actor joined a host of famous thespians and entertainers as a presenter at the award show. Her fashion, presenting, and grace were the talk of the town.

However, three major media outlets misidentified her as Camila Alves, a Brazilian model who is also married to actor Matthew McConaughey.

Netizens shared the mistakes on social media, denouncing the outlets as racist. One tweet says, "Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix."

Another points out that Deepika Padukone is "quite famous in her own right," pointing to her Instagram following which is 72.8 million strong, and her "award-winning career."

"This is unprofessionalism, ignorance and racism... ask your bloggers to research and review before posting stuff," one user says.

"(Agency name) tricked me, it's not Camila Alves, it's Indian actress Deepika Padukone," says one Portuguese tweet.

Deepika Padukone wowed audiences in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown in true classic Hollywood style. She presented the hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, that won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song', calling it a 'banger'.

ALSO READ: