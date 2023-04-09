Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker becomes first woman, person of colour to direct Star Wars movie

The Egyptian superstar promises to dazzle her fans at the concert with her biggest hits and melodies
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-origin Canadian filmmaker, has made history by becoming the first woman and first person of colour to ever direct a Star Wars movie.
It was revealed on Friday that Walt Disney Co has plans for three new films, including Obaid-Chinoy's, which will feature Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey in a story set after the 2019 film, The Rise of Skywalker.
“I have always been attracted to the heroes journey and the world needs more heroes! The blueprints of the heroes we see on screen should be rooted in reality — I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, people who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars, which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order," she said in an Instagram post.
The Oscar-winning director is known for her films that portray the struggles of woman and highlight inequality in society. She has won the Oscar for 'Best Documentary, Short Subject' twice, once for 'Saving Face', a film about acid attacks in Pakistan, and once for 'Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness', about honour killings.
