Oscar-winning Natalie Portman expecting third child

Oscar-winning actress shares news of third pregnancy, her first child with partner Tanguy Destable, in recent interview

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Apr 2026, 12:05 PM
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Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her third child, marking her first baby with partner Tanguy Destable. The Oscar-winning ‘Thor’ star confirmed the news in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by PEOPLE.

"Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle," she said.

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PEOPLE confirmed Natalie Portman's romance with Destable in March 2025, following earlier reports from the French outlet Voici. The news surfaced a year after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

She is already a mother to two kids, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Though she keeps her children largely out of the spotlight, the devoted mom doesn't shy away from celebrating them. In January, while reminiscing about her viral summer appearance onstage with Role Model, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her son, Aleph, has even launched his own fashion line, called Vante.

"My son, my 14-year-old, started a clothing line called Vante. I'm very proud of him," she said. "He really just did it all on his own. And so I wore one of his shirts on stage. So I just kind of felt like a banner for him. It was very exciting."

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