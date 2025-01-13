Oscar-winning costume designer Phyllis Dalton dies

Phyllis Dalton, the British costume designer who created Peter O'Toole's costume for David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia and an Oscar winner for her work on Lean's Doctor Zhivago and Kenneth Branagh's Henry V passed away at the age of 99.

Phyllis died on January 9, said The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death and other details are not currently available.

Despite being a costume designer, Phyllis was not a small name in the Hollywood industry. During her 50-year-plus career, this costume designer received an Oscar and British Academy Television Awards (Bafta) nomination for Carol Reed's Victorian-era best picture winner Oliver! (1968). She won a Bafta for The Hireling (1973) which was set in post-World War One.

She later landed an Emmy for Clive Donner's 1982 telefilm The Scarlet Pimpernel. It takes place amid the French Revolution.

Phyllis's journey didn't start with the direct entry to pedestal opportunities. She had to work her way to success.

She started as a wardrobe assistant on Laurence Olivier's Henry V (1944) and got her first costume designer credit dressing Richard Todd and Glynis Johns on Rob Roy: The Highland Rogue (1953).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phyllis aided the legendary Edith Head on Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956).

Dalton received praise for the swashbuckling costumes in Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride (1987), the neo-noir thriller Dead Again (1991) and the romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing (1993).