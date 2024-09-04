Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden joins cast of sci-fi thriller 'Renner'

Venice Film Festival: 'Truman Show' director Peter Weir wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden has joined the cast of the new sci-fi thriller Renner. The film is written, directed, and produced by Robert Rippberger.
Harden, best known for her roles in Pollock and Mystic River, will voice the character Salenus, an artificially intelligent companion. Salenus is created by the film's main character, Renner, played by Frankie Muniz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The story of Renner follows the computer genius Renner as he tries to impress his new neighbour, Jamie, played by Violett Beane. Renner uses the help of Salenus but later realises he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the AI.
Rippberger co-wrote the script with Martin Medina and Luke Medina. He is also producing the film along with Medina, KT Kent, Devin Keaton, and Jay Burnley.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rippberger, in a statement, expressed his excitement about Harden joining the cast and said, "I'm incredibly honoured to have an acclaimed performer like Marcia be voice to the very piece of technology that is reshaping Hollywood. We have always had oracles in society. AI is yet another diversion to people thinking for themselves, and preserving the human element that makes art distinct and indelible. Marcia is a true artist and has brought great depth to the themes of this film."
Harden has a successful career, with a second Academy Award nomination for her role in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She also starred in the CBS dramedy So Help Me Todd and the Michael Keaton-directed thriller Knox Goes Away. In 2001, Harden won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Pollock, where she played Lee Krasner.
