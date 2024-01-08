'Oppenheimer' leads Golden Globes with five wins; here's the full list of winners

Photo: Reuters

The 2024 Hollywood award season commenced with this year's Golden Globes ceremony where director Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' won 5 awards.

The biopic film scored wins for Best Actor - Drama (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson) and Best Picture - Drama.

'Barbie' won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also received an award for the song 'What Was I Made For' from the movie.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes which held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was hosted by standup comedian Jo Koy.

Here's the full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners:

- Best Motion Picture, Drama: Oppenheimer

- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

- Best Motion Picture, Animated: The Boy and the Heron

- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

- Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone - Poor Things

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

- Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

- Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Ludwig Goransson - Oppenheimer

- Best Original Song, Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

- Best Television Series, Drama: Succession

- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Bear

- Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Beef

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Sarah Snook - Succession

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Kieran Culkin - Succession

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie: Ali Wong - Beef

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun - Beef

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.

