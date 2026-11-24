Malayalam actor Mohanlal, November 23, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-linked Malayalam weekly Kesari for promoting patriotism and national consciousness, describing its efforts as a cultural responsibility while emphasising the importance of passing India's cultural values from one generation to the next.

Speaking in Kozhikode after inaugurating the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio, an initiative of Kesari, Mohanlal said the publication was founded by Sangh workers who envisioned journalism and social engagement rooted in patriotism and national consciousness.

Recalling the publication's legacy, the actor said the name Kesari evoked courage, valour and the power of words, describing it as a symbol of national pride and self-respect.

He also paid tribute to P. Parameswarji, saying he had used Kesari as a platform to preserve and promote the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo for future generations.

Mohanlal remembered M.A. Sirs as well, crediting him with strengthening Balagokulam through the publication.

Highlighting the relationship between national identity and cultural preservation, Mohanlal said patriotism and national consciousness were integral to culture.

"Only when the nation survives can its culture survive. Kesari has conveyed this message loudly to society and passed on the lessons of India's great civilisation to generations," he said, as per a press note.

The actor added that patriotism and national consciousness should naturally become part of every sphere of life.

"Patriotism and national consciousness are a culture. They are lamps that must be passed on from one generation to another. A nation stands tall on the strength of its cultural consciousness," he said.

Mohanlal also spoke about his admiration for soldiers guarding the country's borders, saying he remembered their service even while living in the safety of his own surroundings.

Recalling his experience of working alongside soldiers during a film project, he said, "While working alongside soldiers as part of a film, I could hear patriotism and national consciousness becoming a heartbeat."

His remarks came at the inauguration of the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio, organised as part of Kesari's initiative in Kozhikode.