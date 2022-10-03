OneRepublic to headline music festival in Abu Dhabi

The first edition of Amplified will see performances from many international artists

By CT Desk Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 11:10 AM

A new music festival Amplified is all set to arrive in Abu Dhabi this November. The three-day festival by LiveNation will turn up at Yas Links and will deliver a swirl of live music, good vibes, and an array of food and beverage offering, starting November 11.

The first edition of Amplified is bringing in a mix of pop rock, funk, soul, and alternative pop with performances of international artists including American pop rock band OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound Disco, and CAS. The three performances will take place on November 11, 12, and 13, respectively.

Tickets to Amplified will be available for purchase from Livenation.me from October 3, 12pm. Single Day General Admission pass is priced at Dh149. Single Day Golden Circle pass is for Dh249. The Amplified Festival Pass (Weekend Golden Circle) is priced at Dh499.