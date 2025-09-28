  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB overcast.png38.1°C

One year after 'Devara', sequel announced to NTR Jr, Jahnvi Kapoor movie

NTR Jr. is expected to reprise his character, while Koratala Siva will return as the director. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the sequel

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 12:56 PM

Top Stories

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

UAE: Gold jewellery shoppers gain up to 30%; some sellers earn Dh1,200 profit

UAE: Gold jewellery shoppers gain up to 30%; some sellers earn Dh1,200 profit

The NT Rama Rao Junior starrer Devara is headed for an official sequel.

As the film completed one year of its release, the makers announced the next instalment.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How UAE research may help first astronaut with diabetes travel to space

thumb-image

You can now own your home on the back of Bitcoin

thumb-image

KT Plus 150: Honoring the Top 150 Young Innovators

thumb-image

Philippines: 3 dead, 400,000 evacuated as severe storm follows Super Typhoon Ragasa

thumb-image

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

 

According to the post, NTR Jr. is expected to reprise his character, while Koratala Siva will also return as the director. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the sequel.

Details about the remaining cast members are yet to be unveiled.

The first film featured NTR Jr. alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The film hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

In it, Rao played the dual role of Devara and Varadha. It was produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

It concluded with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the next saga. The latest update confirms it.