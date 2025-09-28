One year after 'Devara', sequel announced to NTR Jr, Jahnvi Kapoor movie

The NT Rama Rao Junior starrer Devara is headed for an official sequel.

As the film completed one year of its release, the makers announced the next instalment.

Itâs been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coastâ¦ and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA ð



Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget ð¥



Now gear up for #Devara2 â¤ï¸âð¥



Man of Masses @tarak9999

A #KoratalaSivaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/WGbNbTRczs — Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) September 27, 2025

According to the post, NTR Jr. is expected to reprise his character, while Koratala Siva will also return as the director. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the sequel.

Details about the remaining cast members are yet to be unveiled.

The first film featured NTR Jr. alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The film hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

In it, Rao played the dual role of Devara and Varadha. It was produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

It concluded with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the next saga. The latest update confirms it.