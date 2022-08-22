'One should be careful about what to say': Anupam Kher takes a dig at Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott

Veteran star Anupam Kher has joined the list of celebrities who have weighed in on the ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood.

During a press conference in Shimla on Monday, Kher talked about boycott trends on social media.

According to him, particular trends won't impact a "good film."

"I feel every day, many trends go on. But the trend you're talking about, I don't think a movie doesn't work because of boycotting. Earlier people used to create controversies to make it run. Good films find ways to work," Kher said.

He also apparently took a dig at Aamir Khan whose latest film "Laal Singh Chaddha" failed at the box office. The film faced a strong boycott trend ahead of its release on August 11.

While Kher believes that a boycott trend cannot majorly affect a film's revenue, he, at the same time, taunted Aamir on the failure of the film by referring to his controversial interview about India.

"India is the most tolerant country in the world. We have freedom of expression and we all should respect it. As a responsible person, one should be careful about what to say. Millions of people follow you. When you make a careless statement about the country then it can sometimes boomerang," Kher emphasised.

"Also, I want to mention that I have immense respect for Aamir Khan as an actor," he added.