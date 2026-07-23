OneLastTime: How Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' became an emotional farewell for fans

As Jana Nayagan reached theatres, one hashtag rose above all others on social media: #OneLastTime. The phrase quickly became the emotional centrepiece of the film's release, with fans across India using it to mark Vijay's final appearance on the big screen before his full-time transition into politics.

The campaign extended beyond X, where the hashtag first gained traction. On Instagram, #OneLastTime had been used in more than 700,000 posts as fans shared tributes, throwback clips, artwork, and memories celebrating Vijay's final film.

For many fans, Jana Nayagan is more than just another commercial entertainer. It represents the closing chapter of a career spanning more than three decades, during which Vijay established himself as one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars.

As theatres filled with cheering audiences, fans continued the celebrations online, sharing nostalgic videos, artwork, memorable scenes from Vijay's earlier films, and heartfelt tributes.

The trend reflected the strong emotional connection audiences have built with the actor over the years.

Fans shared stories of growing up watching his films, attending first day first show screenings with family and friends, and following his journey from a young actor to one of India's most influential film stars.

Many described the release as "the end of an era," while others thanked Vijay for entertaining generations of moviegoers.

The hashtag gained further momentum as videos from theaters showed audiences celebrating key moments in Jana Nayagan. Fans cheered during Vijay's introductory scenes, danced inside cinema halls, and recorded emotional reactions after the film concluded.

For many, the theatrical experience felt less like a routine movie screening and more like a farewell celebration.

Celebrities also joined the excitement online. Actress Mamitha Baiju, who features in the film, shared the official Jana Nayagan poster on Instagram a day before its release with the caption, "From Tomorrow," building anticipation for Vijay's final film.

Although Vijay has repeatedly stated that his focus will now shift to politics, Jana Nayagan marks the conclusion of an extraordinary cinematic journey.

The overwhelming response to #OneLastTime suggests that, for millions of fans, the film is more than a new release, it is a heartfelt goodbye to one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated stars.